Countdown begins for PM’s Business Awards, last call for applicants

A significant number of businesses have applied as first-timers in a bid to be recognized for the prestigious Prime Minister’s Business Awards later this year.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says this demonstrates the event’s importance in recognizing innovation and excellence within the business sector.

Chetty says there are 15 categories, and the event celebrates the contributions of Fiji’s business community to the community.

He says businesses and organizations that have not applied have only six days remaining to do so.

He adds they do not want potential applicants to miss out on this opportunity, as this is a vital platform for businesses to not only gain recognition but also to inspire and connect with industry leaders.

The theme for this year’s awards is “Business Innovation and Sustainability.”

The awards will spotlight key areas of excellence, with new categories introduced this year, including the Excellence in Employer Award, Excellence in Fisheries Award, Excellence in Forestry Award, and the Excellence in Yasana (Provincial) Aspiration Award.

Chetty says the introduction of these new categories will broaden and ensure outstanding achievements in crucial areas are honoured.

He says the emphasis on innovation and sustainability this year underlines the commitment towards encouraging businesses to adopt sustainable practices while achieving success.

Other award categories include Supreme Award, Premier Large Business Operating Internationally Award, Premier Medium Business Operating Internationally Award, Premier Small Business Operating Internationally Award, Excellence in Innovation Award, Excellence in E-Commerce Transformation Award, Excellence in Service Award, Agri-Business Innovation Award, Excellence in Fisheries Award, Excellent in Forestry Award, Executive of the Year Award, Employer of the Year Award, Best Sustainability Initiative Award, and Excellence in Outsourcing Award.

The event will take place on November 30th.