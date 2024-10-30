Cooperative leaders share progress with Kamikamica

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Cane-Farmers’ Cooperative Savings and Loans Association shared updates on its ongoing efforts to grow cooperatives and support members during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the rural economy by supporting smallholder farmers and advancing commercial agriculture.

He stressed that empowering MSMEs and cooperatives through grants, digital payment solutions, and expansion assistance will enhance their presence and impact.

The Minister also highlighted the government’s focus on women’s empowerment and inclusion in the cooperative movement, promising continued collaboration toward shared goals.