Business

Businesses face supply chain issues

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 2, 2022 12:50 pm
Shipping delays and supply chain issues continue to impact local businesses.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says bringing goods to the country is a challenge due to lockdown measures in China, one of our major trading partners.

Patel says businesses are learning new ways of trading to cushion these impacts.

He adds there are delays in the shipment, so businesses are placing orders six months prior.

“It’s very challenging because the goods are not ready and when we get a container to get the freight, the cost has gone three to four times higher. This is all affecting our schedule of getting goods on time. A lot of businesses are learning, and some are ordering six months in advance.”

Patel says there might be a shortage of a particular product, but there are substitutes available.

He adds prices have also increased due to shipment delays and supply chain issues.

 

 

 

