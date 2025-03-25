BSP Life announces new leadership

From left: Munendra Naidu – Chief Actuarial and Data Officer, George Kotobalavu - General Manager Distribution & Marketing, and Bhavin Marvadi — Chief Financial Officer. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

BSP Life has announced three senior leadership appointments.

Munendra Naidu has been appointed Chief Actuarial and Data Officer; George Kotobalavu has been assigned General Manager of Distributions and Marketing, while Bhavin Marvadi has become Chief Financial Officer.

Munendra was formerly BSP Life’s Chief Financial Officer and brings over two decades of actuarial, data analytics, and finance experience in life and health insurance to the role.

Kotobalavu, on the other hand, is replacing Curtis Mar, who recently retired.

Kotobalavu will lead BSP Life’s Distribution and Marketing division, overseeing sales, marketing, and product development, supporting the next evolution of growth in the business.

Bhavani has been with BSP Life since 2020 as financial controller.

He began his career at PwC Fiji in 2012 before moving to British American Tobacco in 2016, where he held senior finance roles in Fiji and the Solomon Islands.

