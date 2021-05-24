BSP broadens its presence in the region

Bank South Pacific continues to expand its reach in the Pacific region and has become one of the leading bank in Fiji.

BSP Group Chief Executive Robert Fleming says BSP Fiji has been one of the outstanding performers in the region, punching way above its weight and registering record profit.

“Fiji was able to able to collectively contribute to what was a record profit for the group of one billion and 75 Kina which was a first time any PNG company outside of the mining and petroleum sector has recorded a profit of over one billion Kina.”

Fleming adds that they were able to acquire key strategic customers despite the difficulties they faced in the past two years due to COVID-19.

“Fiji Holdings has now moved over to BSP. We’ve got a good focus on our retail sector and there’s a couple of other larger customers here who have also moved to BSP.”

The Group is now focused on maintaining its position as the largest banking institution in the region.