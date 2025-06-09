Border measures aim to safeguard economy

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Finance is intensifying its efforts to clamp down on financial crime, strengthen border controls, and curb tax evasion as part of a long-term strategy to protect Fiji’s economy.

Minister Esrom Immanuel says the newly established Tax Crimes Taskforce is central to this work and is operating under a clear and strengthened policy framework.

He says the Taskforce will focus on improving surveillance and monitoring of financial crimes, tightening cross-border checks, strengthening enforcement, and increasing resources and capacity within the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel.

Immanuel emphasized that this initiative will also strengthen collaboration among agencies, improve information sharing, and support successful prosecutions.

“So they’ve set up a few institutions within to tighten tax compliance and improve service. In that regard, we can probably produce more from our current tax collection and from the current tax base.”

Immanuel adds that the Taskforce is being staffed with experienced professionals from enforcement, regulatory, and intelligence sectors to ensure a coordinated and highly effective approach.

Permanent Secretary for Justice, Selina Kuruleca, says that protecting Fiji’s borders is crucial for safeguarding national security, preventing illegal activities, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all people.

“The days of working in silence are over. Today is also the day that we remember those who have fallen. If anything, we owe it to them to ensure that we continue to protect our borders.”

The Ministry of Finance says it remains committed to protecting the economy, ensuring transparency, and making sure that no one is above the law.

