Australia backs ANZ’s commitment to Pacific banking

ANZ has secured a 10-year, AUD$2 billion guarantee from the Australian Government to support its banking operations in the Pacific.

The guarantee, expected to start soon aims to bolster ANZ’s long-term presence in the region.

While the government assesses the likelihood of the guarantee being called as low, ANZ will pay an annual fee for the arrangement.

As part of the deal, ANZ will invest AUD$50 million to enhance its digital banking infrastructure in the Pacific.

It will also continue offering fee-free International Money Transfers for Pacific remittances through its retail digital channels.

ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott emphasized the bank’s dedication to providing trusted financial services in the Pacific, a region where it has operated for over 140 years.

He reiterated the importance of the bank’s role in economic development, infrastructure, and global trade connections.

The Australian guarantee and ANZ’s ongoing investments will help secure the bank’s future operations in the region.

Over the last five years, ANZ has invested AUD$95 million in the Pacific, employing over 1,200 people across eight countries.

Through its MoneyMinded program, ANZ has also reached more than 70,000 Pacific Islanders, aiming to improve financial literacy in the region.

