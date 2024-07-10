Aussie couple coming to Fiji for holiday since 1976

An Australian couple’s journey that began with a holiday in 1976 to Fiji has blossomed into an enduring annual tradition.

For Peter and Carlin Costello, every year, except during the recent global pandemic, the couple has returned to the serene shores of Castaway Island.

Reflecting on their initial visit over four decades ago, Peter recalls what first captivated them about Fiji was the warmth and hospitality of the staff and the people.

He says that first experience was so memorable, they couldn’t resist booking their next trip right away.



Carlin and Peter Costello

Peter emphasizes that it’s the unique Fijian hospitality that keeps them coming back year after year.

“Apart from being a beautiful place, the people are just sensational, you know, friendly, you know, they’re real, you know, they don’t put on an act, they’re just lovely people. And they make us welcome.”

According to his wife, Carlin, this has also become a family affair, with their children joining in on the tradition.

She says their kids have been coming every year and now their grandkids also which is special.

Carlin adds they have already booked for next year’s trip.