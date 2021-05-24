Apple threatened Facebook ban over slavery posts on Instagram

Apple threatened to remove Facebook’s products from its App Store, after the BBC found domestic “slaves” for sale on apps, including Instagram, in 2019.

The threat was revealed in the Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) Facebook Files, a series of reports based on its viewing of internal Facebook documents.

Facebook says it prohibits human exploitation “in no uncertain terms”.

It says it has been “combating human trafficking on our platform for many years”.

The firm added: “Our goal remains to prevent anyone who seeks to exploit others from having a home on our platform.”