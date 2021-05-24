Aid delivered to struggling Mamanuca and Yasawa families

Captain Cook Cruise’s has provided essential supplies to villages in the Mamanuca and Yasawa islands who have suffered with lack of visits from cruise passengers and unemployment during COVID.

The essentials included groceries, medical supplies, reusable personal hygiene packs, baby packs and seeds for edible plants.

The fundraiser was initiated by Captain Cook Cruises who worked in conjunction with the Rotary Clubs of Sydney Cove and Nadi on the project.

Chief Executive, Allison Haworth West says they are grateful for the generous contributions from their past passenger network, social media followers, a Tourism Fiji Australia travel industry fundraiser and the general public.

West says it was wonderful to see the smiling faces of the villagers as the essential supplies were to areas effected by border closures and lack of tourism.

She adds Captain Cook Cruises ensured the villages receiving the aid are those who had been most affected by unemployment of hospitality workers as well as the absence of visits from passengers on Reef Endeavour which had ceased her itineraries to the region during this time.