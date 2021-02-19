Agents urged to deal in an ethical manner

Real Estate agents and salespersons need to conduct their duties with integrity and high professional standards.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says agents need to work smarter and harder to overcome the uncertainties brought by the pandemic.

Koya says current issues need to be addressed in partnership with the government to ensure the industry can operate at its full potential.

“The Fijian Government continues to create an environment where Fijians are able to have access to affordable homes, you, the industry players, need to conduct your duties with integrity and high professional standards.”

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board last year received and addressed about 60 complaints against agents.

“Bogus agents, failure to obtain consent from the rightful owner before advertising, failure to refund deposits, and salesperson complaints against agents are the top issues.”

REALB will be introducing educational programmes to ensure that a minimum standard is achieved by an applicant before a license is granted.