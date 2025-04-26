Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser, dies by suicide

[Source: BBC NEWS]

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, has died by suicide aged 41, her family has confirmed.

Giuffre was one of the most outspoken accusers of convicted sex offenders Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend.

She alleged they trafficked her to the Duke of York when she was 17, which Prince Andrew has strenuously denied.

Article continues after advertisement

Relatives said in a statement on Friday that she had been a “fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse” and that the “toll of abuse… became unbearable“.

“She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” a statement from her family said.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” her family’s statement said.

It said the mother of three died on Thursday at her farm in Western Australia.

West Australian police said they were called to reports of a woman who had been found unresponsive at a home in Neergabby on Friday night.

A statement continued: “Sadly, the 41-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene.

“The death is being investigated by Major Crime detectives; early indication is the death is not suspicious.”

Ms Giuffre had recently been living with her children and husband Robert in the suburb of North Perth, though recent reports suggest the couple had split after 22 years of marriage.

Three weeks ago, Ms Giuffre posted on Instagram to say that she had been seriously injured in a car accident, which her family later said she had not intended to make public. Local police later disputed the severity of the crash.

After making her abuse allegations public, Giuffre became a prominent campaigner and was closely associated with the Me Too movement.

Giuffre alleged that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to the Duke of York when she was 17.

Prince Andrew, who has denied all claims against him, reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.

The settlement included a statement in which he expressed regret for his association with Epstein but contained no admission of liability or apology.

Giuffre, an American, said she became a victim of sex trafficking when she was a teenager.

She said she met Maxwell, a British socialite, in the year 2000.

From there, she said she was introduced to Epstein and alleged years of abuse by him and his associates.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.