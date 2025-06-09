Athletics

Team Fiji holds third place

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

July 6, 2025 12:33 pm

Fiji’s athletics team added more medals on day two of the Pacific Mini Games.

Sera Nasilivata won bronze in the women’s 100m with a time of 12.20 seconds. Waisake Tewa also earned bronze in the men’s 100m final.

Seventeen-year-old Adi Ceva Lutumailagi took silver in the women’s 800m.

Reki Roberts won gold in the women’s heptathlon and Waisale Inoke claimed gold in the men’s octathlon. Para-athlete Naibili Vatunisolo won gold in the women’s javelin.

Meanwhile, Team Fiji sits third in the medal standings at the Pacific Mini Games after a week of competition in Palau.

Fiji has collected 18 gold, 24 silver, and 19 bronze medals. Tahiti leads with 53 gold medals, followed by Samoa in second place with 27 golds.

The team is on a break today and will resume competing tomorrow.

