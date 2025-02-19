Villagers executed in Sudan, activists say

[Source: BBC NEWS]

More than 200 unarmed civilians have been killed in a cluster of villages in Sudan over three days by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that is involved in a brutal conflict with the military, a local rights group has said.

The Emergency Lawyers network said the attacks happened in al-Kadaris and al-Khelwat towards the north of White Nile state – areas where the military had no presence.

RSF fighters were guilty of “executions, kidnappings, enforced disappearances and property looting“, the network added.

The RSF, which was allied to the military before the civil war broke out in April 2023, has not commented on the allegations.

The two had come to power together in a coup – but fell out over an internationally backed plan to move towards civilian rule.

Some senior RSF leaders are currently in Kenya where they are expected to announce plans to form their own government in areas under their control.

Analysts warn the move could deepen divisions in Sudan.