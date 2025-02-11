US woman sues Tate brothers, accuses them of luring her into sex work

[ Source : Reuters ]

A woman in the U.S. accused internet personalities Tristan and Andrew Tate of conspiring to coerce her into sex work, luring her to Romania and defaming her after her testimony to Romanian authorities, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday.

The civil complaint in Florida was reported earlier by the New York Times, which said it marked the first suit against the brothers to be filed in the United States.

The Tate brothers have been fighting civil and criminal cases in Romania and Britain. The accusations against them include forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering. They have denied wrongdoing.

The woman is identified in the court filing as Jane Doe. The Tate brothers had previously sued her for defamation in 2023. The suit by her on Monday alleged that the brothers attempted to “bully and harass” her through the defamation case.