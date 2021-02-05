US to turn back ‘vast majority’ of migrants at Mexico border

The United States will turn away most migrants arriving at its southern border with Mexico.

This will be done under a policy passed by former President Donald Trump aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, says the policy will remain in place to give the administration of President Joe Biden time to implement more “humane” asylum processing systems.

“Due to the pandemic and the fact that we have not had the time as an administration to put in place a humane, comprehensive process for processing individuals who are coming into the border – now is not the time to come and the vast majority of people will be turned away. Asylum processors at the border will not occur immediately – it will take time to implement.”

Her comments come amid increasing pressure on Biden to reverse some of Trump’s most restrictive and hardline immigration policies.

The new US president has already signed several executive actions on immigration since taking office on January 20.