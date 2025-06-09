Rabitu grateful after first Flying Fijians call-up

[Photo: FILE]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua utility back Sikeli Rabitu has described his inclusion in the FIJI Water Flying Fijians extended squad as a blessing after earning his first call-up to the national setup.

Rabitu was named in the wider squad ahead of the upcoming Nations Championship in July, marking another major milestone in his rapid rise through the Drua system.

The versatile back admitted the selection came as a surprise, especially given the calibre of players included in the squad.

“I just want to thank God for bringing me this far with the Drua… I wasn’t expecting to be named in the extended squad.”

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Rabitu said the opportunity to now train alongside players he once watched on television has made the experience even more special.

“There are other players that I have always watched on television, and now I’m playing with them.”

The Drua back says he feels honoured and grateful to be part of the national environment for the first time.

“To be part of the extended squad with them, I’m so excited and blessed to be in this position.”

The Flying Fijians are expected to trim the squad ahead of the Nations Championship campaign later this year.