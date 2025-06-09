Women’s rugby continues to grow

[Photo: FILE]

The growth of women’s rugby in the country is steady according to Fiji Rugby Union Women’s Development Coordinator Kuini Vuli, with major improvements already being seen in governance, coaching, management and player participation across the country.

Vuli highlighted that nearly all unions now have women represented at the executive level, marking an increase of almost 15 percent from last year.

She says close to 4,000 female players participated throughout the season last year in organised competition, while this year’s major focus has shifted towards strengthening the women’s club competition.

Previously, only Nadi and Ba operated women’s club competitions.

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However, this year has seen major expansion, with competitions now active in Macuata, Bua, Cakaudrove and the central division.

The central women’s competition alone currently features more than 16 teams.

She says when players are involved in club games before the provincial season, they are already conditioned and match-ready.

Vuli goes on to say that it helps reduce injuries, improves fitness and gives players more opportunities to develop and enjoy the game.

Despite the progress, challenges remain in rural areas, where distance and migration to urban centres continue to affect participation.

However, the FRU is now exploring ways to allow players from rural communities to form teams in urban centres where many now live and study.

The former referee and younger sister of former Flying Fijians hooker, Sunia Koto, described the first half of the year as highly positive for women’s rugby