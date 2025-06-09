Football

Modric in Croatia's preliminary World Cup squad after surgery

Reuters

May 19, 2026 7:30 am

Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group L - Croatia v Montenegro - Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia - September 8, 2025 Croatia's Luka Modric in action[ REUTERS/Antonio Bronic Purchase Licensing Rights]

Croatia captain Luka Modric was included in the country’s preliminary World Cup squad, just weeks after undergoing cheekbone surgery, as the 40-year-old midfield maestro targets a fifth tournament.

Head coach Zlatko ‌Dalic named a 26-man provisional squad, with seven players on standby. The final Croatia squad for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11, is set to be announced on June 1.

Modric is expected to recover in time from the injury ​he suffered last month to anchor Croatia’s midfield in what is likely to be his final appearance at the World ​Cup. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner brings a wealth of experience, with 196 international caps, and remains ⁠central to Croatia’s ambitions.

“He’s training with a facial mask and doing well. Maybe this break helped him,” Dalic told reporters. “We’ll see ​his condition, but I don’t doubt him. He’ll be in good form.”

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Croatia head into the tournament facing a tricky test in Group ​L, where they will take on England, Ghana and Panama.

The squad reflects a blend of experience and emerging talent, particularly in defence. Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol and highly rated teenager Luka Vuskovic, currently on loan at Hamburger SV from Tottenham Hotspur, are among the key options at centre back.

Gvardiol, 24, ​only returned to action this month after five months out with a tibial fracture. He will be aiming to regain full match ​sharpness ahead of Croatia’s opener against England on June 17 in Arlington, Texas.

“We hope he’ll be ready to play. We expect him to be ‌a major ⁠boost for us in the U.S.,” Dalic said.
Vuskovic, 19, is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting defensive prospects and offers a glimpse into Croatia’s future. Like Gvardiol, he also returned from injury this month following a knee problem.

Dalic, who has been in charge since 2017, has overseen Croatia’s most successful period, guiding them to a runners-up finish in 2018 and a third-place finish in 2022.

“The ​main goal is to get through ​the group. I’m optimistic as ⁠always – we have a good national team. We have quality, youth and experience,” he said.
Croatia’s campaign begins with a formidable test against England before matches against Ghana and Panama in Group L.

“We ​will certainly be tougher and more defensive against England, playing with more midfielders. England want to ​be world champions,” ⁠Dalic added. “Against Ghana and Panama, it will be different – much more attack-oriented – but neither will be any less challenging.”

CROATIA WORLD CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Dominik Kotarski (Copenhagen), Ivor Pandur (Hull City).
Defenders: Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City), Duje Caleta-Car (Real Sociedad), Josip Sutalo (Ajax Amsterdam), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Marin Pongracic (Fiorentina), Martin Erlic (Midtjylland), ⁠Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg).
Midfielders: ​Luka Modric (AC Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Luka Sucic (Real Sociedad), ​Martin Baturina (Como), Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg), Petar Sucic (Inter Milan), Nikola Moro (Bologna), Toni Fruk (Rijeka).

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