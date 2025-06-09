Tuisawau welcomes support from New Zealand

[Photo: MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS/ FACEBOOK]

Public Works, Transport and Met Services Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthening development ties with New Zealand following a courtesy visit by its High Commissioner to Fiji, Greg Andrews.

The meeting focused on infrastructure, energy, and public sector cooperation.

The Minister outlined the broad responsibilities of his ministry, including oversight of the Water Authority of Fiji, Fiji Roads Authority, Land Transport Authority and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji, as well as developments in the energy and meteorological sectors.

Tuisawau highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen and modernise the Public Works Department to better support infrastructure and rural development projects nationwide.

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The Minister acknowledged New Zealand’s continued assistance towards Fiji’s development priorities, particularly in rural electrification and energy security initiatives. Discussions included progress on the Lakaro Rural Electrification Project in Lakeba, which has been supported through New Zealand funding.

According to Tuisawau, construction work on the project has now been completed, with commissioning expected in June pending final engineering assessments.

The meeting also focused on apprenticeship and technical training opportunities aimed at building local skills and strengthening Fiji’s infrastructure workforce.

Tuisawau said the Government welcomed partnerships that create employment pathways and improve technical capacity for Fijians.

He also assured the High Commissioner that Fiji’s fuel supply remains stable and reaffirmed Government support for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to support future infrastructure and energy investments.