FLP hits out at election rethink

The Fiji Labour Party has questioned the government’s reasons for reconsidering the Municipal Elections, following comments made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka that a review will be carried out on whether the polls scheduled for September should proceed.

Speaking to FBC News, Rabuka said the government is reassessing its priorities amid economic pressures, concerns over the short timeframe between the Municipal Elections and the next General Election, and ongoing work surrounding the Constitution review and possible electoral law changes.

In a statement issued today following the Prime Minister’s comments, the Fiji Labour Party claimed the “real reason” behind a possible deferment was the government’s inability to fund the elections.

The party alleges that the Coalition government may also be reluctant to “test the electoral waters” ahead of the General Election, claiming public support for the government is declining.

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The FLP further stated that the government had achieved little for most of its term and is now attempting to rush through several major national processes in its final year in office.

These include the Constitution review process, the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill and referendum, electoral reforms, municipal elections, and the next General Election.

The party claims the government has taken on more than it can manage and warned that more delays could be expected.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Elections Office has already begun preparations for the Municipal Elections, including voter registration activities.

FBC News has sent questions to the Fijian Elections Office seeking clarification on the Prime Minister’s remarks, including whether the office has received any formal directive regarding a possible postponement or cancellation of the Municipal Elections and what impact such a move could have on preparations already underway.

Questions were also sent on whether voter registration and other election-related activities will continue as planned at this stage.

Rabuka had also confirmed that government is considering introducing a mini budget for the remainder of the year before transitioning to a January-to-December budget cycle.