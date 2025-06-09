Special Administrators to be selected for Navua

[Photo: FILE]

The Minister for Local Government confirmed that there are plans to appoint special administrators to oversee the administration of Navua once it is officially declared a town.

Speaking on the proposed township status for Navua, Nalumisa says the Ministry of Local Government is putting plans in place to ensure the transition is properly managed before any municipal elections are held.

He said special administrators would be appointed for an interim period to manage the new town council and oversee operations while administrative systems are established.

“Administrators will be selected once Navua becomes a town, then we’ll have to appoint special administrators for a certain period before we can go for the election of those people. So that’s something that we’re working on.”

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Nalumisa also confirmed that provisions for the appointment of administrators are being considered in the upcoming national budget.