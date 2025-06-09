Pacific becoming a target for organised crime networks

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

Pacific leaders have been urged to strengthen cooperation against transnational crime as growing threats such as drug trafficking, cybercrime and money laundering continue to impact the region.

The call was made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while officially opening the 2026 Pacific Transnational Crime Summit at the Marriott last night.

The summit has brought together police ministers, commissioners, regional organisations and international agencies to discuss collective responses to evolving security challenges across the Pacific.

Rabuka says the region is increasingly being targeted by criminal networks involved in illicit drugs, cyber-enabled crime, human trafficking, illegal fishing and environmental offences.

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He warns that some Pacific Island countries are moving beyond being transit routes for illicit drugs and are becoming destination markets.

“The Pacific is being increasingly used as a transit corridor to illicit narcotics, while growing evidence suggests that some Pacific island countries are now shifting from being transit points to being destination markets”

Rabuka says these threats are interconnected and no country can tackle them alone.

He says stronger intelligence sharing, improved maritime surveillance, modern legislation and greater cyber capabilities are needed to respond effectively.

Rabuka also stressed that regional security efforts should remain rooted in Pacific values, including trust, partnerships and community resilience.

“The success of the Summit will not ultimately be measured by the number of speeches delivered or communiqué issued. Its success will be measured by stronger regional cooperation, better intelligence sharing, more effective joint operations, stronger legislative and institutional frameworks, enhanced maritime security coordination, safer communities, reduced harm from organised crime, and renewed regional commitment to protecting our Blue Pacific”

The week-long summit, initiated by Fiji Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett, aims to strengthen Pacific-led policing responses through shared resources, operational experience and coordinated strategies to combat transnational crime and emerging security threats.

Held under the theme Connected by Ocean, United in the Fight, the summit focuses on building stronger regional partnerships to protect Pacific communities and security interests.