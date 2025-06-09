Hidden inflation erodes consumer spending power: Shandil

[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council of Fiji says consumers are increasingly feeling the impact of the global fuel crisis through rising grocery costs and reduced supermarket discounts.

The Council yesterday released findings from a multi-week market surveillance exercise, revealing that many households are facing what it describes as a form of hidden inflation.

According to the Council, while shelf prices may appear stable, retailers are gradually reducing promotional discounts that previously helped consumers save money on everyday items.

The investigation, carried out between late March and early May this year, tracked prices across several supermarket chains nationwide.

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The Council found that prices for commonly purchased goods such as jasmine rice, eggs, cookies, and tea bags, bathing soap, sausages, washing powder, toilet paper and cooking oil increased by between 15 and 35 percent during the monitoring period.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the findings show that the real cost of living is continuing to rise for ordinary families.

When the deep discounts that families rely on to stretch their budget are quietly reduced, it is the ordinary consumer who pays the price at the checkout. We are seeing a ‘discount illusion’ where the retail environment feels stable, yet the actual purchasing power of every dollar is being slowly eroded.

The Council warns that continued global fuel pressures could lead to even higher grocery costs in the coming months as supply chains remain affected.

Consumers are being encouraged to compare prices, look for better bargains and carefully plan household spending to manage rising living costs.

The Consumer Council says it will continue monitoring supermarket prices as global economic uncertainty continues to affect local markets.