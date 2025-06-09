Canada backs Fiji’s Pre Cop31 push

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Canada has reaffirmed its support for Fiji’s hosting of Pre-COP31 following talks between Environment and Climate Change Minister Lynda Tabuya and Canada’s first resident High Commissioner to Fiji, Jennifer Lalonde.

Discussions focused on climate finance, oceans, adaptation, loss and damage, and keeping the 1.5-degree target alive ahead of global climate negotiations later this year.

Tabuya welcomed Canada’s support for Pre-COP31, including stakeholder participation and policy engagement, while highlighting the Pacific’s ongoing challenges in accessing climate finance for relocation and resilience projects.

High Commissioner Lalonde confirmed Canada’s commitment to climate action in the Pacific through support for resilience, marine conservation, renewable energy and women’s empowerment initiatives.

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Both sides also discussed cooperation on the blue economy, biodiversity, waste management and tackling misinformation and cybersecurity threats.