US plans to use tariff negotiations to isolate China, WSJ reports

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump administration plans to use ongoing tariff negotiations to pressure U.S. trading partners to limit their dealings with China.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

U.S. officials plan to use negotiations with more than 70 nations to ask them to disallow China to ship goods through their countries and prevent Chinese firms from being located in their territories to avoid U.S. tariffs, the report added.

