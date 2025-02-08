US judge to pause plan to put USAID workers on leave

[ Source : Reuters ]

A U.S. judge on Friday said he would pause plans to place 2,200 U.S. Agency for International Development employees on leave, as part of a temporary “limited” order blocking the Trump administration from taking some steps to dismantle the agency.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, who was nominated by President Donald Trump during his first term, announced the decision at a hearing on a lawsuit from the largest U.S.

government workers’ union and an association of foreign service workers, who sued to stop the administration’s efforts to close the agency.

Nichols said the written ruling would be issued later on Friday. He did not seem inclined to grant other requests from the unions to reopen USAID buildings and restore funding for agency grants and contracts.

The administration in a notice sent to the foreign aid agency’s workers on Thursday said it will keep 611 essential workers on board at USAID out of a worldwide workforce that totals more than 10,000.