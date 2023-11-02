World

US House blocks rebuke of Tlaib over Israeli-Palestinian rally

Reuters

November 2, 2023 12:38 pm

[Source: Reuters]

The U.S. House of Representatives, in a bipartisan 222-186 vote, defeated a resolution to censure U.S. Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib after she spoke at a rally that called for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the resolution on Oct. 26, accusing Tlaib of “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex.”

Greene’s resolution refers to a peaceful demonstration in a House office building, during which hundreds of protesters were arrested. Tlaib did not participate in that demonstration.

Tlaib in a statement called the resolution “deeply Islamophobic,” adding: “I will continue to work for a just and lasting peace that upholds the human rights and dignity of all people, and ensures that no person, no child has to suffer or live in fear of violence.”

Greene drew bipartisan condemnation in 2021 after she compared masks to fight the spread of COVID with the badges that Nazi Germany forced Jewish people to wear during the Holocaust.

The U.S. House of Representatives are currently voting on whether to expel Republican Congressman George Santos after he was indicted on corruption charges, a highly unusual move that could erode his party’s narrow majority.

The 35-year-old New York lawmaker on Oct. 27 pleaded not guilty to a 23-count federal indictment accusing him of crimes including laundering funds to pay for his personal expenses, illegally receiving unemployment benefits and charging donors’ credit cards without their consent.

“I must warn my colleagues that voting for expulsion at this point would circumvent the judicial system’s right to due process that I’m entitled to and desanctify the long-held premise that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Santos said ahead of the vote.

It requires a vote by two-thirds of the chamber to expel a lawmaker. Only five people have been expelled from the House in the country’s history, three for fighting against the U.S. government in the Civil War.

Expelling the first-term lawmaker would further imperil Republicans’ narrow 221-212 majority, as a replacement would be selected in a special election. Santos represents a small slice of New York City and parts of its eastern suburbs. Nonpartisan election forecasters say Democrats could recapture the seat.

Republican lawmakers from Santos’ state of New York said last month they would introduce a resolution to expel Santos, but the move was delayed by weeks when the House was leaderless following the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Republicans on Oct. 25 elected Mike Johnson, who has said he does not support expelling Santos for being charged with a crime, to succeed McCarthy.

Santos has been ensnared in controversy since shortly after winning election last year, when he was accused of fabricating much of his biography on the campaign trail.

The corruption charges against Santos also include reporting a false $500,000 campaign loan and lying to the House about his assets.

The former treasurer for Santos’ campaign pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to a conspiracy charge for inflating fundraising numbers.

“Mr. Santos is a stain on this institution and not fit to serve his constituents in the House of Representatives,” Anthony D’Esposito, one of the House Republican lawmakers behind the resolution, said on the House floor.

A trial for Santos is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2024, shortly before the elections that will determine control of the White House and both congressional chambers.

The House Ethics Committee has also said it is looking into allegations involving Santos. The investigative subcommittee contacted 40 witnesses, reviewed more than 170,000 pages of documents and authorized 37 subpoenas, the committee said.

The ethics panel said it would announce its next steps by Nov. 17.

