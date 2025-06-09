US divisions widen on Ukraine peace proposal as attacks continue

Republican Congressman Don Bacon has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump’s recent comments on Ukraine, saying he doubts the president will ultimately support Kyiv as peace negotiations continue. Bacon said Trump’s remarks accusing Ukraine of showing “zero gratitude” were “reprehensible” and ignored repeated expressions of thanks from President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. He argued that Trump too often “wavers back to the Russian camp” despite occasionally making supportive statements about Ukraine.

Bacon also condemned the US-backed peace proposal that Trump pushed Ukraine to accept by Thursday, calling it “an appeasement plan” that would expose Ukraine to more Russian aggression for decades. While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested the deadline may be flexible, disagreements within Washington and with Kyiv remain. Bacon said America should act like “the leader of the free world” and stand firmly with Ukraine.

As diplomatic tensions rose, Kyiv came under fresh attack. The Ukrainian air force warned of ballistic missiles targeting the capital, accompanied by cruise missiles and attack drones. A CNN team in the city heard multiple explosions. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed strikes were underway just hours after Zelensky appealed for attacks to stop amid renewed peace talks.

Former US diplomat Kurt Volker said it would be a major “embarrassment” for Trump if the US walked away from Ukraine. Speaking to CNN, Volker warned that even without American support, Ukraine and Europe would continue resisting Russia, but Trump would face international damage similar to the backlash Joe Biden faced after the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal. Volker argued Russia is struggling militarily and economically, making this a crucial moment for coordinated pressure.

International reactions to the US proposal intensified as world leaders responded to the recent negotiations in Geneva. Trump claimed “something good may be happening,” expressing optimism about progress, though the proposal has faced criticism for being too favourable to Moscow. The White House said Trump remains “hopeful and optimistic” that a peace deal can be reached, while Secretary of State Rubio and envoy Steve Witkoff spent the weekend reviewing terms with Ukrainian representatives.

European governments have drafted a counterproposal more aligned with Ukraine’s position. Unlike the US version, the European plan removes language about restricting NATO expansion and eliminates expectations of territorial concessions — issues Kyiv insists are non-negotiable. The Kremlin has dismissed the European document as “unconstructive,” though President Vladimir Putin said the US plan could serve as a basis for further negotiations.

Zelensky confirmed he will discuss “sensitive issues” with Trump after receiving an updated draft of the US plan, saying the latest version includes fewer than the original 28 points. He stressed that Russia is unlikely to ease military pressure, urging Ukrainians to remain alert to missile threats. Zelensky added that any serious path to peace must include an end to Russian attacks, something he said depends heavily on US leadership.

Inside the US, political divisions deepened. Vice President JD Vance attacked former Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell after McConnell warned Trump not to be “played for a fool” by Putin. McConnell argued that rewarding Russia would damage American credibility. Vance responded by accusing McConnell of supporting a “blank check” approach to Ukraine and questioned whether his potential successors shared his views.

European officials also weighed in. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said only Ukraine has the authority to decide matters of its territorial integrity and that no outside country should dictate NATO membership decisions. He rejected pressure on Ukraine to cede territory or for NATO to limit expansion, saying such issues belong solely to Kyiv and the alliance’s member states.

Despite ongoing attacks and disagreements over peace terms, some Ukrainian officials see reasons for cautious optimism. Former trade minister Tymofiy Mylovanov noted that Russia has not actively sabotaged negotiations or leaked sensitive information, calling it a sign that all sides may genuinely be exploring a possible end to the war. Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniia Kravchuk emphasised that US influence remains “essential” for pressuring Russia toward real dialogue, describing the process as fragile but progressing.

