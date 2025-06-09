Ukrainian children open school year by heading underground

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian parents, keen to have their children attend normal classes more than three years after the full-scale invasion by Russia, started the school year on Monday by sending their children underground.

Some 17,000 children in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, a frequent target of Russian attacks, are attending schools set up underground. Seven such schools are in operation, and more are set to open soon.

“Today, my child, a first grader, came to school for the first time, an underground school, the nearest school to Northern Saltivka,” said Anastasia Pochergina, referring to a suburb of the city often subject to Russian attacks.

“The school is three floors down, and we were told it is the deepest school in Kharkiv. That’s why I believe it is safe. We did not expect it would be possible this year, but as a parent, I was desperate for my child to be able to attend normal school.”

Readying her daughter for the fanfare of the first day of school on September 1, when pupils bring flowers and gifts for teachers, Pochergina harboured little hope for resuming normal daily life despite the prospect of peace talks with Russia.

“We expected things to get better, but we did not hope for fully-fledged peace,” she said. “Nor did we expect to go back to traditional, physical school because we are realistic, we understand the situation, and we do not build illusions.”

Teachers urge the children on arrival at the school to head inside quickly, and they head down flights of stairs clutching each other’s hands. Younger and older children attend classes in fully equipped classrooms, appearing unfazed.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said three more schools are due to open in the new year. And six stations from Kharkiv’s metro had been converted into classrooms to bring some normalcy into children’s lives.

“This is one of the schools closest to the border with Russia. Today we have opened two schools in the district of Nova Saltivka, just like this school,” he said.

“You can see how deep underground it is. The depth is really important for the school. It is big, there are 1,500 students here.”

Maria Yampolska, aged 6, was happy to report on her first day of artwork and playing in the classroom.

Asked how it compared to kindergarten, she said candidly: “I never went because of the war.”

