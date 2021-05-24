Tunisia's PM sacked after violent COVID protests

Tunisia’s president has sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament, after violent mass protests nationwide on Sunday.

Anger over the government’s handling of a massive recent spike in COVID cases has added to general unrest over the nation’s economic and social turmoil.

President Kais Saied, who was elected in 2019, announced he was taking over.

Article continues after advertisement

His supporters erupted in celebration, but opponents in parliament immediately accused him of staging a coup.

Mr Saied, an independent, has had a long-standing feud with the man he has removed, PM Hichem Mechichi. Mr Mechichi has the backing of the largest party in parliament, Ennahda.

Tunisia’s revolution in 2011 is often held up as the sole success of the Arab Spring revolts across the region, but it has not led to stability economically or politically.