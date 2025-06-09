Trump warns “bad things will happen” as US nears decision on Iran deal or military action

U.S. President Donald Trump says the world will know within the next “probably ten days” whether the United States can reach a deal with Iran or will take military action, speaking at the first meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington.

Trump said negotiators have held productive talks with Iranian representatives but warned that if a “meaningful” agreement isn’t reached on Tehran’s nuclear programme, “bad things will happen.”

The United States has increased its military presence in the Middle East, deploying aircraft carriers and other forces, while indirect talks continue between U.S. and Iranian officials.

Lawmakers from both parties have voiced opposition to military action without congressional approval, and some members plan to seek a vote under the 1973 War Powers Act to limit any U.S. action against Iran.

