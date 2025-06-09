Trump urges diplomatic solution with Iran

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday an Israeli strike on Iran “could very well happen,” and a senior Israeli official told the Wall Street Journal it could occur as soon as Sunday unless Iran agrees to halt production of material for an atomic bomb.

U.S. intelligence has indicated that Israel has been making preparations for a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, and U.S. officials have said on condition of anonymity that Israel could attack in the coming days.

The Wall Street Journal report was the first suggestion of a potential date for an Israeli strike on its longtime foe Iran as Israel tries to block Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Article continues after advertisement

Trump on Thursday reiterated his hopes for a peaceful end to the tensions, and there was counter-speculation that the threat of an Israeli attack was a tactic intended to pressure Iran into concessions on its nuclear program at the negotiating table.

“We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon,” he added.

Tensions have been building as Trump’s efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran appear to be deadlocked.

U.S. and Iranian officials were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran’s escalating uranium enrichment programme in Oman on Sunday, according to officials from both countries and their Omani mediators.

Speculation about an Israeli attack has raised fears that such a move could spark a regional war and retaliatory strikes from Iran, which has vowed to destroy Israel.

Axios reported on Thursday that the White House has told Israel the U.S. will not be directly involved in any Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, quoting two U.S. sources and an Israeli source familiar with the discussions.

Analysts have said Israel is unlikely to act without U.S. support, citing past threats on Iran that fizzled out without Washington’s backing.

The Wall Street Journal said the U.S. would not provide “offensive assistance” to Israel for an attack on Iran.

While the U.S. could still aid Israel with intelligence or logistics support as well as help defend Israel if Iran strikes back, it was unclear how the reported U.S. unwillingness to participate directly might influence Israeli decision-making.

Axios said a solo Israeli operation would be more limited because its air force does not have bombers that can carry the bunker buster bombs needed to hit Iran’s Fordow underground uranium enrichment facility.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.