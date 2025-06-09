Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would impose a 100% tariff on all films produced overseas that are then sent into the U.S., repeating a threat made in May that would upend Hollywood’s global business model.

The step signals Trump’s willingness to extend protectionist trade policies into cultural industries, raising uncertainty for studios that depend heavily on cross-border co-productions and international box-office revenue.

However, it was not immediately clear what legal authority Trump would use to impose a 100% tariff on foreign-made films.

Article continues after advertisement

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on how the tariffs would be implemented.

Top U.S. studios Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O), opens new tab, Paramount Skydance (PSKY.O), opens new tab and Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Comcast (CMCSA.O), opens new tab declined to comment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.