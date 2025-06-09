Trump raises doubts about Honduras presidential vote count

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump said that it appeared that Honduras is “trying to change the results of their Presidential Election,” alleging that the country’s election commission prematurely stopped counting votes.

“If they do there will be hell to pay! The people of Honduras voted in overwhelming numbers on November 30th,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Honduran presidential candidates Nasry Asfura and Salvador Nasralla were practically tied in the latest vote count on Monday, with both holding just under 40% of the vote in a tight race beset by problems with the results website.

Article continues after advertisement

Trump has backed Asfura, the conservative National Party candidate, over Nasralla, the leading Liberal Party candidate.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.