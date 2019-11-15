Trump inciting violence, says Georgia election official

A US state of Georgia election official has said President Donald Trump will bear responsibility for any violence that results from unsubstantiated election fraud claims he has stoked.

In a fiery statement, Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, said: “It’s all gone too far! All of it! It has to stop!”

Georgia is carrying out a second recount of votes in the state at the Trump campaign’s request.

Democratic president-elect Joe Biden was declared the narrow winner there.