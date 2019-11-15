World
Trump inciting violence, says Georgia election official
December 2, 2020 5:34 pm
"This has to stop... someone's gonna get killed": Mr Sterling calls on President Trump to condemn the threats. [Source: BBC]
A US state of Georgia election official has said President Donald Trump will bear responsibility for any violence that results from unsubstantiated election fraud claims he has stoked.
In a fiery statement, Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, said: “It’s all gone too far! All of it! It has to stop!”
Georgia is carrying out a second recount of votes in the state at the Trump campaign’s request.
Democratic president-elect Joe Biden was declared the narrow winner there.
