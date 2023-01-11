World

Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence

Associated Press

January 11, 2023 10:05 am

[Source: AP News]

Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump’s business empire was taken into custody Tuesday to begin serving a five-month jail term for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks — a punishment the judge who sentenced him said was probably too lenient.

Weisselberg, 75, was promised that sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes and to be a witness against the Trump Organization, where he’s worked since the mid-1980s. His testimony helped convict the former president’s company, where he had served as a chief financial officer, of tax fraud.

But when he made the sentence official Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said that after listening to Weisselberg’s testimony during that trial, he regretted that the penalty wasn’t tougher. He said he was especially appalled by testimony that Weisselberg gave his wife a $6,000 check for a no-show job so that she could qualify for Social Security benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

Had he not already promised to give Weisselberg five months, Merchan said, “I would be imposing a sentence much greater than that.”

“I’m not going to deviate from the promise, though I believe a stiffer sentence is warranted, having heard the evidence,” he added.

Weisselberg, who came to court dressed casually for jail, rather than in his usual suit, was handcuffed and taken into custody moments after the sentence was announced. He was expected to be taken to New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex. He will be eligible for release after a little more than three months if he behaves behind bars.

As part of the plea agreement, Weisselberg had also been required to pay nearly $2 million in back taxes, penalties and interest — which he has paid as of Jan. 3. Additionally, the judge ordered Weisselberg to complete five years of probation after his jail term is finished.

Defense lawyer Nicholas Gravante had asked the judge for a lighter sentence than the one in the plea bargain.

“He has already been punished tremendously by the disgrace that he has brought not only on himself, but his wife, his sons and his grandchildren,” Gravante said.

Weisselberg faced the prospect of up to 15 years in prison — the maximum punishment for the top grand larceny charge — if he were to have reneged on the deal or if he didn’t testify truthfully at the Trump Organization’s trial. He is the only person charged in the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of Trump and his business practices.

Weisselberg testified for three days, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of Trump’s real estate empire. Weisselberg has worked for Trump’s family for nearly 50 years, starting as an accountant for his developer father, Fred Trump, in 1973 before joining Donald Trump in 1986 and helping expand the family company’s focus beyond New York City into a global golf and hotel brand.

Weisselberg told jurors he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by conspiring with a subordinate to hide more than a decade’s worth of extras from his income, including a free Manhattan apartment, luxury cars and his grandchildren’s private school tuition. He said they fudged payroll records and issued falsified W-2 forms.

A Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization in December, finding that Weisselberg had been a “high managerial” agent entrusted to act on behalf of the company and its various entities. Weisselberg’s arrangement reduced his own personal income taxes but also saved the company money because it didn’t have to pay him more to cover the cost of the perks.

Prosecutors said other Trump Organization executives also accepted off-the-books compensation. Weisselberg alone was accused of defrauding the federal government, state and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved tax refunds.

The Trump Organization is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday and faces a fine of up to $1.6 million.

Weisselberg testified that neither Trump nor his family knew about the scheme as it was happening, choking up as he told jurors: “It was my own personal greed that led to this.” But prosecutors, in their closing argument, said Trump “knew exactly what was going on” and that evidence, such as a lease he signed for Weisselberg’s apartment, made clear “Mr. Trump is explicitly sanctioning tax fraud.”

A Trump Organization lawyer, Michael van der Veen, has said Weisselberg concocted the scheme without Trump or the Trump family’s knowledge.

Weisselberg said the Trumps remained loyal to him even as the company scrambled to end some of its dubious pay practices following Trump’s 2016 election. He said Trump’s eldest sons, entrusted to run the company while Trump was president, gave him a $200,000 raise after an internal audit found he had been reducing his salary and bonuses by the cost of the perks.

Though he is now on a leave of absence, the company continues to pay Weisselberg $640,000 in salary and $500,000 in holiday bonuses. It punished him only nominally after his arrest in July 2021, reassigning him to senior adviser and moving his office.

He even celebrated his 75th birthday at Trump Tower with cake and colleagues in August, just hours after finalizing the plea agreement that ushered his transformation from loyal executive to prosecution witness.

Rikers Island, a compound of 10 jails on a spit of land in the East River, just off the main runway at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, has been plagued in recent years by violence, inmate deaths and staggering staffing shortages.

Though just 5 miles (8 kilometres) from Trump Tower, it’s a veritable world away from the life of luxury Weisselberg schemed to build — a far cry from the gilded Fifth Avenue offices where he hatched his plot and the Hudson River-view apartment he reaped as a reward.

Back-to-School assistance targets parents: Prasad

Non-priority expenditures to be cut

Good news for tertiary students to be announced soon

FRA and PWD will coexist: Prasad

Mum was planning daughter’s birthday when tragedy struck

Growth noted in other sectors

Fiji cautiously prepares for travelers from China

Government investigating social welfare recipients: Tabuya

FCCC welcomes back-to-school initiative

Temples broken into

PM Rabuka announces school assistance

Arrests ordered for top officials after capital stormed

The Golden Globes are back

Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence

California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats

Ant-Man 3 Trailer Unmasks Corey Stoll's MODOK

Bringing down inflation requires ‘measures that are not popular’

A green comet will appear in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years

Russia set to capture Soledar and its vast tunnel network

Shemar Moore is getting an actual ‘baby girl’

Tuqiri urges local players to shine during Coral Coast 7s

Anna Kendrick opens up about how she moved on from a tough relationship

Nagasau impressed with young players

Yat Sen student grateful to make U17 squad

‘The Last of Us’ bucks the game-to-screen trend, breathing life into the zombie drama

Big pro-democracy rallies held to condemn rioters

Exeter & England hooker to miss at least start of Six Nations

Harry Styles and Top Gun Maverick boost entertainment industry with record sales

Will Hollywood stars return after controversy?

Naua and Japan Youth ready for Coral Coast 7s

Brazilians stage mass rallies to condemn rioters

Applications open tomorrow

Government firm with school term decision: Radrodro

Low vision fails to deter U17 goalkeeper

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

Disney boss calls for workers to return to office four days a week

Understated Nadal 'confident' ahead of Australian Open defence

Infrastructure needed for economic development: Ro Filipe

Singh welcomed to Labasa

Joe Biden visits Mexico ahead of ‘Three Amigos’ summit

Prince Harry accuses ‘dangerous’ Queen Consort Camilla of leaking royal stories

Tubuna wants sustainable development

Singh visits Labasa

UK space launch experiences failure in flight

Golden Globes 2023: What to expect from tomorrow’s awards

We’re the adopted team of Fijians:Injera

Bolsonaro in Florida hospital

Discussions underway to change media laws

Lumelume may return to NRL

Three academic term change is regressive

Transition slower than expected

Outsource Fiji is well positioned: Janif

Montecito evacuated in California storms

Business owners in Ba hoping for dredging works

The Way of Water grosses US$1.7 billion

SCGC pays out more than $500k

Agriculture ministry hands over quad bikes

Key suspect in Uganda's New Year stampede arrested

FCCC to enhance consumer welfare

Young Sheldon Is Building to an Insulting TBBT Plot Hole

Nearly everyone in China province got COVID

Agriculture minister visits AMA office

Open door policy vital at all levels: Tabuya

State braces for more storms after 12 killed

Zack Snyder Fans Call for WBD to Sell the SnyderVerse to Netflix

Crowd gathers outside prison in bid to stop executions

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro admitted to hospital, wife says

Dead NASA satellite returns to Earth after 38 years

Avatar: The Way of Water grosses $US1.7 billion

Problems arising from labor migration need to be addressed

Police recover body of missing man

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia, tsunami warning for local islands

Betty-Anne Monga recognised for decades of service to Kiwi music

Thailand makes U-turn on COVID vaccination rule for visitors

GP who nearly died from Covid becomes folk song hero

Norton, O’Driscoll on founder’s wish list

More support needed for back-to-school

Ikanikoda after fifth Coral Coast 7s title

Outsource Fiji to host a Symposium in New Zealand

Vakavotu carrying on father’s legacy

Ministry concerned over drowning incidents

Taveuni lady expands kava business

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child

China says it carried out more military drills around Taiwan

IDIL ongoing program boost iTaukei Ministry approach

Bodies of three from Korociri recovered

Wales captain retires from football aged 33

Continuity of essential services critical: Tuisawau

Cold and fog cause chaos in northern India

Two women’s pools for Coral Coast 7s

Drugs, a national issue: Tikoduadua

FHTA excited to work with government

Island Breeze Rugby Plus back after two years

Deoji opens in Labasa

Go Karts Fiji provides new experience to Fijians

Elton John fan excited to watch legend live

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

Elon Musk confirms huge change to Twitter

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Musk wants trial in Texas - not California

Remain vigilant: Fiji Met Service

Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil’s top government offices

Co-operative to be formed to assist members

'M3gan' dolls up with $30.2M while 'Avatar' stays No. 1

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

Adam Rich, former Eight Is Enough child star, dies at 54

Fresh faces for Dominion Brothers

Training and Education need to be aligned

Stop fighting on social media: PM

Humble beginnings bind Fiji U17

China assures good relations with government

Single-use cutlery and plates to be banned in England

Aaron Cruden red carded for ugly clean-out on Faf de Klerk

Unfair dismissal of workers to be investigated: Rabuka

FCOSS monitors families recovering from pandemic

Dozens killed after buses collide in central Senegal

Wizards of Waverly Place's Dan Benson Explains Why He Moved to Adult Entertainment

Polls close in Benin parliamentary election

Stadium show launches year of culture after Brexit blow

Prince Harry says he doesn’t want history to repeat itself and ‘to be a single dad

Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Stevenage stun Villa

Olympic rower Hannah Osbourne marries Anthony Allen: ‘The most perfect day’

Brendan Fraser Is Perfect For Marvel's Most Powerful Avenger

Ukraine denies Russian claim it killed 600 soldiers

Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group

Extradition of ‘El Chapo’ son to the US halted after 29 killed in arrest operation

Black Panther 2 Concept Art Reveals Nixed Return of Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi

Virginia shooting of teacher by six-year-old ‘not accidental’, authorities say

Woman dies in road mishap

Missing teens reunited with families

Lisa Rinna is leaving ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers, break into Brazilian Congress and presidential palace

40 dead, many injured in Senegal bus crash, president says

Dave Bautista has ‘relief’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ role is over

‘The money is gone’: Bahamas tries to turn page after FTX

Germany detains Iranian national suspected of planning a terror attack

Hugh Jackman really doesn’t want Ryan Reynolds to get an Oscar nomination

Taniguchi files for judicial review

Existing senior citizen programmes to be reviewed

Tikoduadua ready to work with partners on various issues

Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday in the hospital after snowplow accident

Injera excited to be part of Coral Coast 7s

AG to appoint SG and Chief Registrar

Fiji playing style vital for Baby Bula Boys

Chinese community welcomes new government

Rabuka pleads for support, advises MPs not to be vindictive

China reopens borders to tourists after three years of Covid closure

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Ministry lacks technical expertise: Rayalu

LinkedIn is having a moment thanks to a wave of layoffs

Former British & Irish Lions player Ken Scotland dies aged 86

FBOA calls for a review of e-ticketing system

Villagers urged to build resilience

PM yet to move into official residence

TKO win for Davis against Garcia

Castaways revealed for Treasure Island: Fans v Faves

Fan outrage at Susan Meachen, the romance novelist accused of faking her death

Top spy freed in US after more than 20 years

Body of child recovered, another still missing

Thanksgiving service draws big crowd

Naiqama excited about Coral Coast 7s

Welfare of senior citizens a major focus: Tabuya

Investment to help reduce import bill

Netflix confirms second season of Wednesday

Wallabies hopes slowly slipping from Vunivalu

Seven traders warned of prosecution

China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID

Thousands of Israelis protest new government’s policies

Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan’s bail hearing adjourned till January 9

Naikabula hat-trick in Japan, Fijians shine

No corporal punishment, assures PM

Kamikamica meets REALB Registrar

Fiji is positioned to capitalize on its brand: Gavoka

India wins series

Faith-based teachers to be allowed in schools

California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods

Twitter further cuts staff overseeing global content moderation, Bloomberg reports

1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Hollywood Walk of Fame

Liverpool and Wolves forced to settle for replay

Kevin McCarthy elected US House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

Rapper Young Thug to go to trial in gang, racketeering case

Amidst protests against Pathaan, FWICE urges the government to act against ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign

Government to follow due process: Rabuka

Some Fiji 7s squad members to play at Coral Coast 7s

Tuisawau emphasizes on annual reports

China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics

Golden Globes back on TV

Kane a goal away from club record

Windass double for Sheff Wed knocks out Newcastle

Ministry to review school programs

Iran hangs two more protesters

Journalists held over film of president appearing to wet himself

Djokovic through to final in Adelaide

Newcastle Falcons secure record win over Leicester Tigers

Rohit Shetty suffers minor injury on the sets of Indian Police Force

Samsung profits plunge as demand for gadgets slows

Real Madrid miss chance to go top with loss to Villarreal

Subway train collision in Mexico City kills 1, injures 57

Venus Williams pulls out of Australian Open

Prince Harry says he was bigoted before he met Meghan