Trinidad and Tobago to hold early elections in late April

Trinidad and Tobago’s new Prime Minister Stuart Young has called for a general election a day after taking office in a surprise move seen as an effort to secure his own mandate in the Caribbean island nation.

The prime minister advised Trinidad and Tobago’s president to dissolve parliament and schedule a general election for April 28, according to a press release from his office on Tuesday.

Young previously served as energy minister.

He took office on Monday after former Prime Minister Keith Rowley stepped down after nearly a decade in power.

