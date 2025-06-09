Taiwan, China battle it out in competing World War Two narratives

source : Reuters

Veteran Pan Cheng-fa says he clearly remembers fighting for China against the Japanese in World War Two, but gets agitated when asked about the role of communist forces who at the time were in an uneasy alliance with his republican government.

“We gave them weapons, equipment – we strengthened them,” Pan, 99, said at an event in Taiwan’s capital Taipei to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

