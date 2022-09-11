Strong earthquake detected in PNG

The impact on the 5 star dormitory building in University of Goroka and Bulolo in PNG. [Source: PNG News and Current Affairs via Fiji Seismology]

The U.S. Geological Survey has detected a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea.

The quake hit at 6:46 a.m and initial readings put the quake at a depth of 30 to 40 miles located 42 miles east of Kainantu, a sparsely populated area.

The locals are reporting damage to buildings near the town of Madang and further inland.

Locals in Madang who spoke to AFP said they felt “very strong shaking.”

The US Geological Survey, which reported the quake, issued a tsunami warning but subsequently said the threat “has now passed.”

It did, however, note that there could still be “minor sea-level fluctuations in some coastal areas.”

PNG sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” causing it to experience frequent earthquakes.



