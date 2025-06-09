Sri Lanka ex-President Wickremesinghe hospitalised after arrest

source : Reuters

Sri Lanka’s jailed former president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, was hospitalised on Saturday, local media reported, a day after his arrest on allegations that he misused public funds while in office.

Wickremesinghe, 76, who led the South Asian island nation during a devastating economic crisis, was arrested and taken into custody on Friday, police said.

The next day he was taken to the emergency care unit at Colombo National Hospital with complications from dehydration, diabetes and high blood pressure, the hospital director, Dr. Rukshan Bellana, told reporters. Wickremesinghe was later transferred to the intensive care unit where his condition was stable, Bellana was quoted as saying.

