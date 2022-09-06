Shireen Abu Aqla: Israel says 'high probability' soldier killed reporter

[Source: BBC]

The Israeli military has concluded there is a “high probability” that one of its soldiers killed the Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqla.

The veteran Al Jazeera correspondent was shot in the head while covering a raid in the occupied West Bank in May.

It is the closest the military has come to admitting responsibility.

Article continues after advertisement

The military’s top legal officer has also ruled out a criminal investigation of the soldiers involved, effectively ending the probe into the case.

Abu Aqla’s family said they were “not surprised” that the IDF was trying to obscure the truth and avoid responsibility for her killing.

Abu Aqla arrived in Jenin refugee camp on 11 May to report on an Israeli army raid which had seen gun battles break out between soldiers and Palestinian militants. She was wearing a helmet and blue flak jacket marked with the word “press”.