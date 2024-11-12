World

Scientists uncover a misunderstanding about Uranus

Reuters

November 12, 2024 1:40 pm

[Source: Reuters]

In 1781, German-born British astronomer William Herschel made Uranus the first planet discovered with the aid of a telescope.

This frigid planet, our solar system’s third largest, remains a bit of an enigma 243 years later.

And some of what we thought we knew about it turns out to be off the mark.

Article continues after advertisement

Much of the knowledge about Uranus was gleaned when NASA’s robotic spacecraft Voyager 2 conducted a five-day flyby in 1986.

But scientists have now discovered that the probe visited at a time of unusual conditions – an intense solar wind event – that led to misleading observations about Uranus, and specifically its magnetic field.

The solar wind is a high-speed flow of charged particles emanating from the sun.

The researchers took a fresh look at eight months of data from around the time of Voyager 2’s visit and found that it encountered Uranus just a few days after the solar wind had squashed its magnetosphere – the planet’s protective magnetic bubble – to about 20% of its usual volume.

“We found that the solar wind conditions present during the flyby only occur 4% of the time.

The flyby occurred during the maximum peak solar wind intensity in that entire eight-month period,” said space plasma physicist Jamie Jasinski of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, lead author of the study published on Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

“We would have observed a much bigger magnetosphere if Voyager 2 had arrived a week earlier,” Jasinski said.

Such a visit likely would have shown that the Uranus magnetosphere is similar to those of Jupiter, Saturn and Neptune, the solar system’s other giant planets, the researchers said.

A magnetosphere is a region of space surrounding a planet where the planet’s magnetic field dominates, creating a protective zone against solar and cosmic particle radiation.

The Voyager 2 observations left a misimpression about the magnetosphere of Uranus as lacking in plasma and possessing uncommonly intense belts of highly energetic electrons.

Plasma – the fourth state of matter after solids, liquids and gases – is a gas whose atoms have been split into high-energy subatomic particles.

Plasma is a common feature in the magnetosphere of other planets, so its low concentration observed around Uranus was puzzling.

“The plasma environment of any planetary magnetosphere is usually formed of plasma from the solar wind, plasma from any moons present inside the magnetosphere and plasma from the atmosphere of the planet,” Jasinski said.

“At Uranus, we did not see plasma from the solar wind or from the moons. And the plasma that was measured was very tenuous,” Jasinski said.

Uranus, blue green in color due to the methane contained in an atmosphere comprised mostly of hydrogen and helium, has a diameter of about 31,500 miles (50,700 km).

It is big enough to fit 63 Earths inside it. Among the solar system’s eight planets, only Jupiter and Saturn are larger.

It’s unusual tilt makes Uranus appear to orbit the sun like a rolling ball.

Uranus, which orbits almost 20 times further from the sun than Earth does, has 28 known moons and two sets of rings.

The Voyager 2 observations had suggested that its two largest moons – Titania and Oberon – often orbit outside the magnetosphere.

The new study indicates they tend to stay inside the protective bubble, making it easier for scientists to magnetically detect potential subsurface oceans.

“Both are thought to be prime candidates for hosting liquid water oceans in the Uranian system due to their large size relative to the other major moons,” Jet Propulsion Laboratory planetary scientist and study co-author Corey Cochrane said.

Scientists are eager to learn whether subsurface oceans on moons in the outer solar system have conditions suitable to support life. NASA on Oct. 14 launched a spacecraft on a mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa to address that very question.

“A future mission to Uranus is crucial to understanding not only the planet and magnetosphere, but also its atmosphere, rings and moons,” Jasinski said.

PS Trade explores investment opportunities in China

PM Rabuka congratulates Neharika Gambhir

Ratu Naiqama sworn in as new President

High hopes for new Speaker to advance parliamentary oversight

COP29 endorses global carbon market framework

'Eminent, illustrious and well-respected', PM lauds new Speaker

33-year-old charged for alleged arson

Past trauma fuels ongoing struggles, says Kiran

Pay up or face legal action, TLTB warns tenants

Fiji and France honor fallen heroes

Jitoko new Speaker of Parliament

Trump taps Stefanik to be UN Ambassador

Ivy League to offer course on Beyoncé's Legacy

Scientists uncover a misunderstanding about Uranus

Police bust art crime network forging Banksy, Picasso

Finland dismisses 'Finlandisation' model for Ukraine

Drua announces squad with co-captains introduced

Thorough investigation into Haider’s death says Minister

Top teams set to elevate Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s

Leonardo DiCaprio throws glitzy 50th in Los Angeles

Japan PM Ishiba survives parliament vote

Church of England leader Welby urged to quit over abuse

Two Fijians in Crusaders for 2025 Super Rugby

North Korea ratifies mutual defence treaty with Russia

Toy company regrets Wicked dolls porn site misprint

Fiji moves to ninth on World Rugby Rankings

New Zealand hat-trick hero Ferguson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Fiji eyes partnerships in technology and renewable energy

Logani youth group receives $10k farming boost

Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors

No. 21 Ohio St. blows by well-traveled Youngstown St.

Pacific nations don't want 'boomerang aid' for climate

Crucial games for Bula Boys

FRU expecting to pay all debts by end of the year

Fiji pushes for quantified finance goals at COP 29

Fiji U15 basketball wins first game

Relocation is not an option for Tuvalu

Ukraine rushes to reinforce east amid Russian advances

Wallaby centre Ikitau raves over new rookie partner Suaalii

Fiji and France strengthen military ties

Opportune time to discuss transgenerational grief: Sigarara

Minister highlights importance of food safety

Accountants key to Fiji's economic growth: Kamikamica

Alcaraz given Ruud awakening with defeat in ATP Finals opener

Fiji and Japan strengthen tourism ties

Government vehicle driver charged

Cataract surgery restores hope to families

China's J-35A stealth fighter is 'black box'

Rashida Jones remembers her late father Quincy Jones

Chynna says she and husband Billy live separately

UK's Starmer to meet Macron in France

Every offense to be treated seriously: Police

Fiji Met issues severe thunderstorm, heavy rainfall warning

Haiti to replace prime minister as security crisis mounts

GCC to meet this week

Fiji Rugby heading in right direction says Seeto

Fallen soldiers remembered

Kate Winslet had a surprising ‘Titanic’ reunion

Fiji football side expected to field its best team against PNG

Seruiratu nominates Nadalo for Speaker of Parliament

US national Dawson to know his fate soon

Haider to be laid to rest tomorrow

Prostate cancer is preventable: Kapoor

Migrant workers will die if Saudis host Cup: Amnesty

Singapore and Los Angeles confirmed to host the pinnacle of HSBC SVNS 2025

All Blacks sweating on Cane injury ahead of France clash

Ukraine attacks Moscow with 34 drones

The Beatles earn first Grammy nominations since 1997

Bure says policies, procedures, key to fighting drugs in schools

New yoga centre to boost preventive healthcare, fight NCDs

Mauritius holds election

‘SNL’ cast directly appeal to President-elect

Man arrested after US shooting leaves one dead, 16 hurt

Regina Hall’s gig with ‘Cold Case Files’

Japan PM battles for survival in parliament vote

Political interference in the justice system sensitive: CJ

Five-year-old amongst sexual offence victims: ODPP

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Eastern Viti Levu

Pure joy says Ikanivere

Dropouts under ministry’s microscope

Police takes integrated approach to fight crime

Princess Kate makes rare consecutive public appearances

Waranivalu and Bula Boys set for PNG

FENC Fiji calls for support

QVS students encouraged to join golf tourney

Sharma highlights importance of timely eye surgery

Chicken and duck help out in Romanian middle schools

Dutch police detain 50 protesters

The Cure return to top of UK charts after 32 years

Gatland’s position under scrutiny after loss to Flying Fijians

34 successful cataract surgeries conducted

Borrello back for Socceroos, chasing World Cup goal

Taylor Swift, Tyla triumph at MTV Europe Music Awards

Buttler powers England to 2-0 series lead over Windies

Republicans on brink of clinching US House control

PIF Chair calls for stronger action at COP29

CIIE a key platform for Fiji to strengthen export

Shameem disappointed with AG’s comments

Cuba warns against 'public disorder'

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations with 'Cowboy Carter'

Call for bold target ahead of global climate summit

Syria says seven civilians killed in Israeli strike

Drug raids surge, Minister calls for community action

Flying Fijians create history in Wales

Better custody facilities needed: Tikoduadua

Ubayd Haider passes away

Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Gaza kill dozens: reports

PNG PM withdraws from COP29, criticizes lack of action

Appropriate modalities are vital: Dr Michael

Elder optimistic in young lifters for championship

Tikoisuva calls for young talent to join bowling

11 food establishments prosecuted for non-compliance

Outgoing president champions innovation

Chelsea and Arsenal draw 1-1 in tight London derby

Fiji pushes for resilient tourism

Newcastle rally to beat high-flyers Forest 3-1 away

Ipswich stun Spurs to claim first league win this season

SIDS Forum focuses on sustainable future

FENC Fiji launches learning centre

Man United beats Leicester 3-0

Teen debutant stars as Kiwis secure Pacific Cup safety

Flying Fijians backline to boost team

Kangaroos hold off Tonga to claim Pacific Cup title

Canada detects its first presumptive human H5 bird flu case

Tikoduadua cites past political influence on Police Force

Duo successfully defend Banana Cup title

Church launches trauma program for truth and reconciliation

Health Ministry first to fully integrate new system

Aiken all class as Jillaroos reign supreme in Cup final

Russia-Ukraine war has significant repercussions: Zalmayev

Fetu Samoa turn on the power to earn Pacific Cup promotion

Ennis defends IBF welterweight title

Warning as workers thrown off revamped compo scheme

Beyoncé leads the 2025 Grammy nominations

Australian parliament staff report workplace offences as it seeks to address sexual harassment

Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie ‘Candyman’ and other films, dies at 69

Republicans on brink of clinching US House control

Game time in Northern tour crucial for RWC build-up

Two dead following separate accidents

Grammy nod 'sweet tribute' to producer Quincy Jones

Seven arrested following drug raids

Sustaining FRU profits will be a challenge says Seeto

FMA commends government for its quick response

$2k prize money at stake for Banana Cup winner

Ten of thousands protest over handling of Spain floods

FCS clarifies former PM’s release

The Cure return to top of UK charts after 32 years

Australia hail Twickenham victory as one for the ages

At least 24 killed in Pakistan train station bomb blast, police say

Gaza mourns children killed in Israeli strike as death toll rises

Ruthless Liverpool open five-point gap with win over Villa

Barcola's brace as PSG retain six-point lead

India’s ban on Salman Rushdie ‘The Satanic Verses’ may end — thanks to missing paperwork

Police win makes 150th celebration more special

PM advocates for Melanesian narratives in schools

Biden, Trump to meet in the White House's Oval Office

Three Bulikula’s for Golden Boot Award

T/Northland women to debut in IDC futsal 2024

Council plans to integrate squatter settlements

Dupont marks XVs return with dominant win over Japan

Nasinu Town Council announces historic financial turnaround

Man City suffer fourth successive loss, Wolves finally win

RPW invests $12M in water and sanitation projects

Pumas outclass Italy by a record 50-18 in Udine

Wallabies launch Suaalii era with glorious England win

Spinners and Asalanka lead Sri Lanka to T20 win over NZ

Gauff wins WTA Finals after epic battle with Zheng

Vinicius hat-trick for Real dampened by Militao injury

Indonesian volcano erupts again, safety zone to widen

Police successfully defends Sukuna Bowl title

‘Saturday Night Live’ to take on a second Trump term after focusing on Harris

Ratu Sukuna Bowl inspires healthy choices

Seven-year-old joins walk for climate action

Tuiloa one of seven board members

Women and youth crucial to building community bonds

Low turnout at Fiji muscle bodybuilding competition

Man shot dead at Brazil's Sao Paulo international airport

Fiji explores avenues of advancing social inclusion

Trump prepares to withdraw from Paris climate agreement, NYT reports

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine strikes deal to end jail stint

Tonga gets royal treatment in hunt for Pacific Cup crown

Why stakes are high for Kumuls in rare clash with Kiwis

Biden's Amazon visit comes as US climate policy to shift under Trump

Sean 'Diddy' Combs proposes $50 million bail, is denied gag order

Army claims victory in touch rugby

Armstrong-Ravula looks ahead to next challenge

Army clinches rugby league title

Government driver arrested for alleged drunk driving

Climate Walk highlights urgent call for global climate action

Over 32,000 assisted so far by FENC Fiji

US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Dept says

20 participants for bodybuilding tourney

Girl guides inspire future leaders

Influencer is banned from future NYC marathons for bringing a camera crew to last weekend’s race

US judge pauses Trump 2020 election case after election victory

Star-studded Police side named

Ukraine recovers bodies of 563 soldiers amid attacks

Army ready for game day

All Blacks deny Ireland World Cup redemption with quality Dublin win

Pamela Anderson reflects on 'beautiful, messy life'