Russian volcano erupts after more than 500 years of dormancy

[Source: BBC News]

A volcano in far eastern Russia has erupted for the first time in more than 500 years, which experts say may be linked to last week’s massive earthquake.

The Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka threw up an ash plume up to six kilometres (3.7 miles) high overnight. There are no threats to populated areas, Russia’s emergency ministry said.

Hours later, another large earthquake in Russia led to tsunami warnings in three areas of the peninsula.

Both events may be connected to a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake which hit a similar area last week, which caused tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile.

Russian experts had warned strong aftershocks were possible for several weeks after Wednesday’s earthquake – which was one of the strongest ever recorded and saw millions of people evacuate.

Sunday’s 7.0 magnitude quake hit the Kuril Islands and could lead to waves of up to 18cm (7in), Russia’s emergency ministry reported.

It said people in three areas of Kamchatka “must still move away from the shore”, despite the low wave heights.

The last recorded eruption of Krasheninnikov was in the 15th century, according to the head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team.

Olga Girina also said it may be linked to the earlier 8.8 magnitude earthquake, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is remote but lies in the “Pacific Ring of Fire” – so called because of the high number of earthquakes and volcanoes that occur here.

