Ring of Fire means earthquake a common occurrence in Vanuatu

A major earthquake has struck Vanuatu, causing major damage across its capital city.

While seismic activity is relatively frequent in the region, Tuesday’s earthquake is considered to be one of the strongest in recent years.

At 12:47pm AEDT, a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck near Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila.

The quake hit 30 kilometres west of the city, at a depth of 57 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Dan McGarry, a journalist in Port Vila, described the tremor as a “violent, high-frequency shake” that lasted for about 30 seconds.

A tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System soon after, but it was later cancelled.

Multiple buildings and streets have collapsed or been damaged, and videos on social media show vehicles being crushed by falling debris.

Witnesses have reported major landslides near Port Vila.