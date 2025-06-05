Putin will seek revenge for Ukraine drone attack

[ Source: BBC News ]

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had a “good conversation” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a call about Ukraine’s recent drone attack and Iran.

Following Ukraine’s major drone attack deep inside Russia, Trump reported that Putin told him Russia “will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields”.

Trump also warned in a social media post that the phone call, which lasted more than an hour, would not “lead to immediate Peace”.

