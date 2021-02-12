Protest to mark anniversary of police killing

People are gathering in the US city of Louisville for a demonstration to mark a year since the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black medic shot dead when police raided her home.

The incident caused outrage, spurring protests against racism and brutality.

Ms Taylor was shot by officers who forced entry into her home using a “no-knock” warrant that meant they did not have to announce themselves.

The three police officers who carried out the raid were eventually sacked.

During the operation Ms Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot and wounded one of the officers. Earlier this month a charge of attempted murder against him was dropped.

Mr Walker said he fired once because he believed criminals were breaking in. The officers responded with 32 shots, six of which struck Ms Taylor.

However a grand jury decided not to charge any of them over Ms Taylor’s death, sparking protests.