World
Pope Francis slaps pilgrim's hand after she yanks his arm
January 2, 2020 12:27 pm
[Source: St, Lucia News Online]
Pope Francis has shown his displeasure towards a visitor in St Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve.
He had been greeting pilgrims when he admonished a woman and slapped her hand after she grabbed his hand and yanked him towards her.
On 1 January the Pope admitted he had “lost patience”, saying: “We lose patience many times. It happens to me too. I apologise for the bad example given yesterday.”
Article continues after advertisement
Pope Francis slaps pilgrim’s hand after she yanks his arm in St Peter’s Square on New Year’s Evehttps://t.co/raVkhKxNNS pic.twitter.com/pVAEygovA5
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 1, 2020