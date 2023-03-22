Police surround NY Courthouse, DC Capitol in case of Trump arrest

Police in major US cities are preparing for potential unrest in case ex-President Donald Trump is arrested this week as part of a hush-money inquiry.
Authorities in New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles are ramping up their law enforcement presence.
A Manhattan prosecutor may charge Trump over claims that he paid a porn star to keep quiet about the affair they allegedly had.
Article continues after advertisement
It would be the first criminal case brought against a former US president.
Advertisement