World

Police fire on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya parliament, several dead

Reuters

June 26, 2024 9:56 am

[Source: Reuters]

Police fired on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya’s legislature and at least five protesters were shot dead, with sections of the parliament building set ablaze as lawmakers inside passed a bill to raise taxes.

In chaotic scenes, protesters overwhelmed police and chased them away in an attempt to storm the parliament compound, with Citizen TV reporting protesters had managed to enter the Senate chamber.

Police opened fire after tear gas and water cannon failed to disperse the crowds.

Article continues after advertisement

Kenya’s army has been deployed to support the police in controlling the “security emergency” which has resulted in the “destruction and breaching of critical infrastructure”, Defence Minister Aden Duale said on Tuesday in the official gazette.

A Reuters journalist counted the bodies of at least five protesters outside parliament.

The Kenya Medical Association said in a statement that at least five had been shot dead while treating the injured, saying 31 people had been injured, with 13 shot with live bullets and four with rubber bullets.

The association called on authorities to establish safe medical corridors to protect medical staff and ambulances.

Police eventually managed to drive the protesters from the building amid clouds of tear gas and the sound of gunfire.

The lawmakers were evacuated through underground tunnels, local media reported.

In Washington, the White House said the United States was closely monitoring the situation in Nairobi and urging calm.

Ambassadors and high commissioners from countries including Britain, the U.S. and Germany said in a joint statement they were deeply concerned by violence they had witnessed during recent anti-tax protests and called for restraint on all sides.

Kenyan activist Auma Obama, the half-sister of former U.S. President Barack Obama, was among protesters tear-gassed during the demonstrations, a CNN interview showed.

Internet services across the East African country experienced severe disruptions during the police crackdown, internet monitor Netblocks said.

Kenya’s leading network operator Safaricom said outages had affected two of its undersea cables but the root cause of the disruptions remained unclear.

Protests and clashes also took place in several other cities and towns across Kenya, with many calling for President William Ruto to quit office as well as voicing their opposition to the tax rises.

Parliament approved the finance bill, moving it through to a third reading by lawmakers.

The next step is for the legislation to be sent to the president for signing.

He can send it back to parliament if he has any objections.

Ruto won an election almost two years ago on a platform of championing Kenya’s working poor, but has been caught between the competing demands of lenders such as the International Monetary Fund, which is urging the government to cut deficits to obtain more funding, and a hard-pressed population.

Kenyans have struggled with several economic shocks caused by the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, two years of droughts and depreciation of the currency.

The finance bill aims to raise an additional $2.7 billion in taxes as part of an effort to lighten Kenya’s heavy debt load, with interest payments alone consuming 37% of annual revenue.

“Ruto must go, Ruto must resign, he must do the honourable thing,” senior opposition leader Eugene Wamalwa said in a statement on TV.

Another opposition leader, Raila Odinga, urged the immediate withdrawal of the finance bill to make way for dialogue.

“I am disturbed at the murders, arrests, detentions and surveillance being perpetrated by police on boys and girls who are only seeking to be heard over taxation policies that are stealing both their present and future,” he said in a statement.

The government has made some concessions, promising to scrap proposed new taxes on bread, cooking oil, car ownership and financial transactions.

But that has not been enough for protesters.

Tuesday’s protests began in a festival-like atmosphere but as crowds swelled, police fired tear gas in Nairobi’s Central Business District and the poor neighbourhood of Kibera.

Protesters ducked for cover and threw stones at police lines.

Police also fired tear gas in Eldoret, Ruto’s hometown in western Kenya, where crowds of protesters filled the streets and many businesses were closed for fear of violence.

Further clashes broke out in the coastal city of Mombasa and demonstrations were held in Kisumu, on Lake Victoria, and Garissa in eastern Kenya, where police blocked the main road to neighbouring Somalia’s port of Kismayu.

In Nairobi, people chanted “Ruto must go” and crowds sang in Swahili: “All can be possible without Ruto”.

Music played from loudspeakers and protesters waved Kenyan flags and blew whistles in the few hours before the violence escalated.

Police did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

ORGANIC MOVEMENT

Thousands had taken to the streets of Nairobi and several other cities during two days of protests last week as an online, youth-led movement gathered momentum.

Protests in Kenya have usually been called by political leaders who have been amenable to negotiated settlements, but the young Kenyans in the current demonstrations have no official leader and have been growing increasingly bold in their demands.

While protesters initially focused on the finance bill, their demands have broadened to demand Ruto’s resignation.

The opposition declined to participate in the vote in parliament, shouting “reject, reject” when the house went through the items one by one. The bill will then be subjected to a third and final vote by acclamation on the floor of the house.

The finance ministry says amendments would blow a 200 billion Kenyan shilling ($1.56 billion) hole in the 2024/25 budget, and compel the government to make spending cuts or raise taxes elsewhere.

Amid the unrest, Kenya’s sovereign dollar bonds slid on Tuesday afternoon, Tradeweb data showed.

The 2034 maturity fell the most, trading 0.6 cents lower at 74.7 cents on the dollar.

“They are budgeting for corruption,” said protester Hussein Ali, 18. “We won’t relent. It’s the government that is going to back off. Not us.”

Fijian children at risk of forced labor and trafficking: Report

iTaukei Land Commission addresses VKB issues in Macuata

Health Ministry targets electrical enhancements

Waqa urges prioritizing regional issues

Lau Leaders Encouraged to Seize Agro Opportunity

SPBD targets 500 women for financial support by year's end

Pacific Islands advance climate goals

BSP announces first ever collective agreement

FHTA announces platinum sponsors for HOTEC 2024

Women, children exploited: TIP report

Efforts underway to address nurse’s grievances: Dr Tudravu

Police fire on demonstrators trying to storm Kenya parliament, several dead

Chanel takes haute couture fashion to Paris Opera house

No pressure says Sherman

Elder impressed with lifters

Five changes for NSW Blues

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City, health officials say

Argentina, Chile set for Copa America clash

Sabitzer's late strike seals 3-2 win for Austria

Mbappe scores but France held to 1-1 draw by Poland

Sotutu expresses disappointment over All Blacks snub

Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea

Will ex-gang leader held in Tupac Shakur killing get house arrest with $750K bail? Judge to decide

No hints for Fiji's semi-final line-up says Sherman

South Korea begins search for answers after battery plant fire kills 22

Need for more caregivers in Fiji

PIF to formalize cyber security partnership

BPO sector awaits budget announcement

Fiji focuses on forest conservation efforts

Don’t rely on rumors: Byrne

Israel strikes kill at least 11 in Gaza, tanks push further into Rafah

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi-finals, Australia go home

Brazil held to scoreless draw by Costa Rica in Copa America opener

Council to support the proposed UNDRIP

Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat

FRA notes increase in vandalism cases

We want to go one better: Fuli

TIP report highlights issues

We're keeping our foot down says Sherman

World Bank approves $214.6m budget support for Fiji

Apple, Meta not in talks currently for AI partnership

MoH rolls out minor works allocation

Britney Spears' attorney Rosengart steps down

Termite Taskforce to undertake termite baiting

Lau people encouraged to lead fight against drugs

Rodriguez shines in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay

Swift responds to Grohl’s live performance comment

Runaway Rohit roars back into form ahead of semis

Russia vows retaliation for US strike on Crimea

Woman found dead in Tavakubu

Man questioned over discovery of woman’s body

Stakeholders call for consultation on cheque phase-out

'Pure gold': Albania proud of battling with great teams despite Euros exit

Dior sports-inspired fabrics at Paris haute couture show

Britain's Princess Anne in hospital with head injury

Fiji Airways maintains winning streak

Jamie Lee Curtis & Lindsay Lohan aim to make 2025 freakier

US judges block parts of key Biden student debt plan

Late Zaccagni goal sends Italy into last 16 in 1-1 draw with Croatia

Spain make it three in a row with 1-0 win over Albania

Police investigate suspected murder in Navua

Prasad urges better framework for policy implementation

Body found in Rewa River identified

Mindy Kaling welcomes third child in surprise

Blaze at South Korea lithium battery plant kills 22 workers

PICs unite to tackle security threats

Valevatu grateful to be given a chance

Informal settlements pose challenges

Rest and recovery vital for Bula Boys

Heavy workload degrades service delivery

Ministry backs athletes to Paris Olympics

Environment conservation is vital says Tunabuna

Rohit leads India to Semis, Australia in brink

Death toll rises to 20 after gunmen attack Russia's Dagestan

Vandalism a concern for health centre

Mbappe recovering after nose break: Deschamps

Ministry committed to assisting Nakabuta Community

Beach cleanup highlights commitment to ocean sustainability

Lyles wins 100m at US trials, secures Paris spot

Ratu Naiqama endorses PRF's recycling plan

Woman found dead in Navua

Iran election: Young voters’ divide over 2022 protests shapes presidential race

Reece, Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Sen optimistic about smaller budget deficits in 2024-25

Sea level rise affects Nabouwalu terminal project

Rabuka urges Pacific action against drug crisis

Masi appointed as new FNRL chair

SPBD opens its 10th branch in Nausori

Legal Aid expands services to support the vulnerable

ICAF project to assist vulnerable communities

Tight contest for Chess Championships

Lawyer to file no case to answer submissions

'Inside Out 2' surpasses $500M at Global box office

FCS evaluates all its programs

Trials over, US switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris

Eddie Murphy brings '80s to modern day with new 'Beverly Hills Cop' film

Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

Workshop concludes with new roadmap for collaboration

Orthodox priest, multiple police killed in gunmen attack

Indonesian Muslim metal group braces for biggest stage yet

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert

Tuwai stands ready for the call

Food quality concerns grip market

Bula Boys eye historic final

$2m to assist individuals affected by termites

Police ramp up arrests in Operation Yavirau

Israel offensive in Lebanon could increase risk of broader war, U.S. general says

Savusavu Chamber optimistic about new budget

Pulisic leads hosts US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener

Climate change threatens Blue Pacific's future: PM

Presenting early complaint is vital

More than 1,000 die in haj amid scorching temperatures

Hermes shows breezy summer styles for men on Paris runway

Fiji tourism thrives in May resulting in economic boost

Rasova's case adjourned again

Police search for missing man

Hungary suffers as usual in Euro 2024 win over Scotland, says coach

Collaboration strengthens Solomon Islands crime prevention

Deo urges nations to uphold rights of recyclers

Jordan grabs hat-trick to set England up for a place in T20 semi-finals

‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite and former UFC fighter Taylor Wily dies at 56

Gunmen fire on targets in Russia's Dagestan region, six police killed

Taylor Swift goes Instagram official with Travis Kelce

Heat wave scorches US East Coast, spreads West

Austin Butler starstruck, couldn't greet Ryan Gosling

Fiji to face hosts in Paris

Hungary score last-minute winner to send Scots home

Fuellkrug's late goal sees Germany draw 1-1, win Euro group

Israeli airstrike kills eight at Gaza aid centre, witnesses say

Health Center requires urgent renovation

It was good run with Barbarians says Derenalagi

Bula Boys to address concerns privately

Meeting the unmet legal needs is vital: Kiran

Residents call for action on reservoir

Buewater Boxing donates 30% profits to charity

Communities to ensure ocean preservation

Volleyball tournament raises awareness on elderly abuse

Tabuya clarifies the $172K donation from the Chinese Embassy

Copa America a fresh start for Brazil after period of turmoil

Doueihi returns in style as Tigers rout Raiders

Cabinet approves national blue town framework

Kumar re-elected as FHTA Board President

Business leaders commit to mentoring indigenous entrepreneurs

Strategy to detail roles of various agencies

Russian bombing kills 3, injures 52 in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Growing vendor numbers create space shortage

PRNSC to tackle polycrisis and security challenge

Flying Fijians skipper happy with team’s performance

Fiji to co-host SIDS Solution Forum

Exhilarating start for Snooker nationals

Natabua High School Global Reunion targets infrastructure

Mexico lose captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

Richardson punches ticket to Paris Olympics

Ben Affleck breaks down his ‘resting hard face’

Nabouwalu youth on a mission to eradicate drug use

Krishna tops Oceania goal scoring board

Rally participants call on government to reprioritize

Work commences on google project in Fiji

Fiji to host 21st annual regular session for WCPFC

Thousands join Budapest Pride to protest anti-LGBTQ+ policies

U20 ready for the big guns

Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America

Dressel wins 50m free splash, sets up Paris title defense

Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy

Israeli strikes kill 42 in Gaza, officials Say

PM calls for acceptance of school dropouts

SOLE Fintech enhances financial inclusion

SCC prioritizes infrastructure maintenance

Ambassador Tarakinikini presents draft resolution on New Caledonia

Cabinet approves review of Security Industry Act 2010

Flying Fijians fall in thriller

Bula Boys down Tahiti in hard fought game

Belgium bounce back with 2-0 Euros win over Romania

Ecuador hopes to start Copa America campaign on a high

Blues claim Super Rugby title after 21-year drought

Martinez ready for Euro 2024 knock-outs with Portugal

Georgia hold Czechs to 1-1 draw

Rabbitohs outlast Manly to claim 75-year first

Walker kicks Roosters past Bulldogs in Gosford wet

Nadroga puts an end to Suva's reign

Bula Boys raring to go

China, Australia to issue five-year visas

Review approved for FNSC

Ministry seeks cash conversion for bus vouchers

Society works on providing free legal services

Cabinet approves execution of MOS with Australia

Fiji deposits instrument of accession to Budapest Convention

Kevin Costner confirms he won’t return to ‘Yellowstone’

New kumala variety ideal for dry conditions

Suva women defend Marama title

Silktails defeated by Storm

Nil-all draw for Peru vs Chile

Byrne names team for Barbarians clash

Jessica Alba leaps back into action mode with ‘Trigger Warning’

China warns of possible 'trade war' with EU

Nabose grateful for experience

NDP to help shape future workforce skills

Cabinet endorses National ID Program

Japan increases grant for Tamavua-i-wai bridge project

ADB warns of ground water depletion in the region